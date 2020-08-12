National Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $9,513,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

