National Asset Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.