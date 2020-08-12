National Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 181,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,171.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,060.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

