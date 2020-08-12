National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 483,241 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

