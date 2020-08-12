National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,955 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $522,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $787,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $477,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,854.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

