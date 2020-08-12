National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,119 shares of company stock worth $56,646,509. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

