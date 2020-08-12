National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 240,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

