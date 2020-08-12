NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($16.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($40.00) by $24.00. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $245.00.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

