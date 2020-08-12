Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $18.16, approximately 392,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,558,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.