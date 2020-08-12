Medipharm Labs (LAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Medipharm Labs to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medipharm Labs in a report on Monday, June 15th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

