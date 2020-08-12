McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 90.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

