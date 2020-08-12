Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,453 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

