Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

