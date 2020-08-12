Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2020
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
