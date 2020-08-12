LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $30.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. LYFT shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 154,478 shares.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LYFT by 239.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LYFT by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,183 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 198.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

