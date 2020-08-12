Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
