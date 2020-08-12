Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.