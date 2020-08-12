Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.8 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.61.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

