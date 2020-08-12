Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

