Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $1,974,943. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

LITE opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

