Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

