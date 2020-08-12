Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,748,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

