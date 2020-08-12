L.B. Foster Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,735 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,117% compared to the typical volume of 136 call options.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $23.65.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $145.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.73 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.