Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.99, approximately 13,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 441,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,907,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

