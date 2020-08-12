Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KXS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.09.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$193.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.37. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$75.15 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total value of C$2,798,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

