Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.62 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,830 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

