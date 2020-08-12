KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

