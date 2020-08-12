Kevin Beatty Buys 18 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($165.67).

On Tuesday, July 7th, Kevin Beatty acquired 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($159.31).

On Monday, June 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £127.67 ($166.91).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Wednesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.90) to GBX 708 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 800 ($10.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.58).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

