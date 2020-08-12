Kevin Beatty Buys 18 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($165.67).
Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Kevin Beatty acquired 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($159.31).
- On Monday, June 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £127.67 ($166.91).
Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Wednesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.
About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C
Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.
