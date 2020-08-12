Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading 9.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kaleido Biosciences traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.44, 479,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 157,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLDO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

