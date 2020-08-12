Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) Insider Marc Simon Dench Sells 26,334 Shares

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) insider Marc Simon Dench sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £24,490.62 ($32,018.07).

JOUL opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.06. Joules Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.13 ($3.81).

JOUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

