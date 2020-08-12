Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,513,000 after acquiring an additional 393,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

