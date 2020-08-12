Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 28th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 101.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.