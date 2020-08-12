Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $12,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 384,830 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $9,512,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:TOL opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

