Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,454.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $306.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $2,463,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,918 shares of company stock worth $9,576,538 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

