Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in InMode by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

INMD stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

