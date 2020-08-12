Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Lance F. Tucker Sells 2,198 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $10,736,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jack in the Box by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 254,414 shares during the period.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.