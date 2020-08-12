Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,451 call options.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

