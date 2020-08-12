Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,702 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

