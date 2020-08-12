Intra-Cellular Therapies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 2,073 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

