International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

