Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 397 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.98).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 352 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,283.93).

On Monday, June 8th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 268 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £980.88 ($1,282.36).

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22).

Several research firms have commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 509 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 246 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.67) target price (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.90 ($5.14).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

