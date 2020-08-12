Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 397 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.98).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 352 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,283.93).
- On Monday, June 8th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 268 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £980.88 ($1,282.36).
The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22).
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
