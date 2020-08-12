Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of INO stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,199,915 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

