ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €9.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.12 ($9.55).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

