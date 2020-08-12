Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $195.17 and last traded at $195.11, with a volume of 222475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

