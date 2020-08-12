II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIVI opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

