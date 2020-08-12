Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

