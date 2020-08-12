HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

