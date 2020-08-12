Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

