Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.44 ($96.99).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €85.46 ($100.54) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.15 and a 200-day moving average of €82.40.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

