Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,935,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.