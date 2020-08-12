Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 835 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

