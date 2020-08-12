Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

